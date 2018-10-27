Bulldog Men’s Hockey Come Back to Beat Top-Ranked Fighting Irish

Two late goals in the third gave UMD the come-from-behind win over Notre Dame.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Hermantown native Dylan Samberg scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period as the UMD men’s hockey team stunned top-ranked Notre Dame 3-2 Friday night in a rematch of last season’s national championship game.

Parker Mackay and Nick Swaney also scored for the Bulldogs, who get their fifth straight win.

Game 2 of this series will be Saturday at 4 o’clock.