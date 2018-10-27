Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Tops Fighting Irish, Sweeps Weekend Series

Kobe Roth, Jackson Cates and Noah Cates all scored for UMD on Saturday.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The UMD men’s hockey team scored a goal in each period as the Bulldogs once again defeated top-ranked Notre Dame 3-1, sweeping the weekend series.

Kobe Roth, Jackson Cates and Noah Cates all scored for the Bulldogs while Hunter Shepard made 27 saves.

UMD will be on a bye next week, then return to AMSOIL Arena Nov. 9 for a weekend series against Colorado College to start NCHC play.