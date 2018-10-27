Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Falls Late to Huskies

UMD and St. Cloud State split the weekend series.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the second period but they couldn’t get anything else going on offense as St. Cloud State scored two unanswered goals to win it 3-2 and split the weekend series.

Naomi Rogge and Ryleigh Houston scored for the Bulldogs while Maddie Rooney made 18 saves. Julia Tylke scored the game-winning goal with 3:40 left in the game.

UMD (5-4-1) will be back at AMSOIL Arena next weekend taking on the Minnesota Whitecaps.