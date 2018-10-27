Dr. Oz Veterinarian Comes to Duluth, North Shore Launches Fear Free Program

This is the first certified program in Minnesota and sixth in the country.

DULUTH, Minn. – North Shore Veterinary Hospital officially launched its new Fear Free program, with the help of celebrity vet Dr. Marty Becker.

Becker, an author and resident veterinarian on the Dr. Oz show, stopped by the hospital to celebrate the launch of the program and sign copies of his book.

Becker started the Fear Free program, encouraging vets and hospitals to take better care of the emotional needs of the animals, along with their physical needs.

“State of the art meets state of the heart. High–tech meets high–touch. That’s the best way I could say it. As far as my head, I see the high–tech equipment that they have, and the highly–trained staff but then my heart swells when I see an animal that is scared that’s being comforted,” Dr. Becker said.

North Shore is the first Fear Free certified practice in Minnesota and sixth in the country.

Workers tell us that all of their staff is individually certified to recognize fear, anxiety and stress in animals and how to best handle it.