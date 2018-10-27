Freshman Soderberg Starts in Net, Leads Bulldog Women over Huskies

Emma Soderberg finished with 15 saves as UMD knocked off St. Cloud State 2-1.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – With Maddie Rooney getting the night off, freshman Emma Soderberg started in net for the UMD women’s hockey team. And she showed out, finishing with 15 saves as the Bulldogs beat St. Cloud State 2-1.

Anna Klein and Anneke Linser lit the lamp for UMD, who outshot the Huskies 41-16.

The Bulldogs are on a three-game win streak and will look to make it four Saturday in the series finale at 3:07 p.m.