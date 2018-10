Third Period Pushes Yellowjackets to Tie Against Foresters

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Troy York scored twice in the third period as the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team finished with a 3-3 tie against Lake Forest Friday night at Wessman Arena.

Freshaman Chad Lopez scored the first goal of the season in the second period for the Yellowjackets. AJ Smith finished with 22 saves for UWS.

The Yellowjackets will be back at home Saturday night as they host Concordia (WI).