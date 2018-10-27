Tigers Dominate Blackhawks, Advance to WIAA Quarterfinals

Reagan Ruffi rushed for 267 yards, breaking the single-season rushing record at Northwestern, a record he set himself last year.

MAPLE, Wis. – Northwestern continued its undefeated season on Friday night as it dominated Baldwin-Woodville, 42-6.

Quarterback Jake Brill scored a touchdown of his own, taking the snap and running it 73 yards into the end zone for the score. Reagan Ruffi rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns on the night. He also broke the single-season rushing record at Northwestern, a record he set last year, rushing 1,844 yards so far this season.

Northwestern (11-0) will play top-seeded St. Croix Central on Nov. 2.