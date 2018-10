Yellowjackets Volleyball Win Season Finale

Wisconsin Superior sweeps North Central for final regular season game.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Wisconsin Superior sweeps North Central in their final match of the regular season securing the #2 seed in the UMAC tournament. Taylor Howe lead with 9 kills while Emily Verway had 31 assists.

The Yellowjackets end the season 20-11 overall and 14-2 in conference play. They now look ahead to the UMAC playoffs on Wednesday where they will take on Minnesota Morris.