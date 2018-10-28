A Library of Pure Imagination

Superior Public Library Hosts 9th Annual Library Trick or Treat

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Oompa Loompas transformed the Superior Public Library into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory for their 9th annual Library Trick or Treat.

One of the conference rooms was turned into the factory’s candy garden, and no Golden Ticket was needed for costumed kids to hitch a ride on Wonka’s chocolate river boat.

“We got the Chocolate Factory, there you can get a tour of the factory. We have the Inventions Room over there–it’s like an arts and crafts room–got storytime in the Childrens Section back there,” said Volunteer Willy Wonka, Joe Teasley.

“It’s a chance for everyone to get together and have some fun.”

Families could also bring items for a local food shelf.

Of course, there was tons of candy for everyone.