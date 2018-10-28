All Aboard for Halloween Fun at The Depot

Lake Superior Railroad Museum hosts Halloween Carnival

DULUTH, Minn.- Northland Halloween celebrations continued today, with the Depot’s 6th Annual Halloween Carnival.

Families dressed up to play games, get their jump on in a bounce house, and get their face painted.

UMD’s Gamma Sigma Sigma Sorority put in some volunteer hours, to help make this event possible.

“A big part of our community running and doing well is people putting in the time and the effort to come and make sure that everyone is taking part and enjoying their time,” said Payton Clark, a sorority volunteer.

Members of the National Service Sorority also helped out at other Halloween-themed events today across the Northland.