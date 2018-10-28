Creepy Creatures at Superior Animal Hospital

Hospital Hosts Halloween-Themed Open House

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Who said Halloween was just for humans?

Some Superior dogs certainly don’t think so.

The Halloween Hounds showed up at Superior Animal Hospital for some tricks and treats, at their Open House.

Humans could decorate their own cookies, get face paint, play games, and more.

For a more detailed look at how the Animal Hospital works, families could watch one of the doctors perform a live neutering.

“I think once they get behind the doors of the exam room, with the equipment in our lab,” said Dr. Bob McClellan. “It’s a good excuse to dress your pet up for Halloween.”

And the pets didn’t disappoint, as dogs came masquerading as cows, football players, and more.

The Animal Hospital holds these events a couple times a year, completely free of charge.