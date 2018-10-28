Duluth Police and DEA Promote Proper Drug Disposal

National Drug Take Back Day Events held Across Country

DULUTH, Minn.- The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsored their 16th National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

That event has collected nearly 12 unneeded tons of medications last April in Minnesota alone.

At the Duluth Police Department, officers were available to help people properly dispose of medication, to avoid contamination of other places, or people.

“This way, instead of people throwing them in the garbage and get them in the landfill, or get into our water systems, it’s an opportunity for the community to clean up their medicine cabinets,” said Sgt. Jeremiah Graves.

Duluth holds two take back days a year, but their box at the department is available Monday thru Friday, with officers emptying it out weekly. They do not accept needles.