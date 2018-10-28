Right Around the Corner, Volunteers Needed for Bentleyville

Holiday Light Show Needs Help Setting Up

DULUTH, Minn.- Even though Halloween is still on the way, the clock is ticking to get Bentleyville Tour of Lights up and ready to go, when the switch turns on November 17th.

So far there seems to be progress, as Holiday lights line much of Bayfront Park.

But volunteers are still needed to help setting up what is billed as America’s Largest free walk-through lighting display.

Volunteer hours are every Wednesday 5pm-8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 8-4.

If you want to help, just show up at Bayfront Park.

You can get more info at bentleyvilleusa.org .