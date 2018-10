Yellowjackets Women’s Hockey Falls Late in Season Opener

Amanda Sergent scored the only goal for Wisconsin-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Amanda Sergent scored in the second period for Wisconsin-Superior but that one goal wouldn’t be enough as the Yellowjackets fall 2-1 in the season opener.

Sergent’s goal tied things up but Gustavus Adolphus would score in the third period to get the win.

The Yellowjackets will be back at home on Tuesday hosting Hamline.