Bias Training Held at Superior Middle School

The training was put on by AMAZEworks, a St. Paul-based nonprofit.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Middle School held a bias training Monday for all teachers and faculty in the school district. The bias training is a part of AMAZEworks, a St. Paul-based nonprofit that holds trainings at schools across the country to help teachers better understand and work with unconscious bias in both children and adults.

“We can be agents of change that can help to develop empathy and compassion and to really see our kids for who they are and to help them to believe that they can achieve and to be ready for a global world where they’re going to be working next to, with and maybe for people that are very different than them,” executive director Nancy Michael said.

To learn more about the training and what AMAZEworks does, visit their website.