Chisholm City Councilor Sentenced for Criminal Sexual Conduct

HIBBING, Minn. – Chisholm city councilor Kevin Scaia who was found guilty of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct earlier this year received his sentencing Monday morning.

Scaia was sentenced to 30 days in jail or NERCC or 60 days sentence to serve.

He was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

In July, jurors concluded that Scaia did in fact grope a woman’s breasts when reaching around her at a bar in October 2017.