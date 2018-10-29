Club Canal Bark Celebrates Howl-O-Ween

The Club Canal Bark on West Michigan Street hosted the event.

DULUTH, Minn. – Club Canal Bark on West Michigan Street in Duluth hosted its first ever Howl–O–Ween party, giving people the chance to celebrate Halloween with their favorite furry friend!

The event a paw reader pet portraits, a costume contest and of course, lots of treats for all of the dogs to enjoy!

“I just want to go and meet all of them and compliment them on their costumes but everyone seems to be having a good time and we have a lot of treats that we need to get rid of so hopefully the dogs are hungry,” team manager Jessica Chaney said.

Club Canal Bark had donation jars set up around the event and all of the money from Monday night would go to Animal Allies