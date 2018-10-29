DFL Leaders Speak in Duluth About Union Rights

Mayor Emily Larson, U.S. Senator Tina Smith, DFL Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Walz and 8th District Congressional Candidate Joe Radinovich were the speakers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Multiple DFL members were in Duluth Monday afternoon, discussing the importance of protecting union rights ahead of next week’s election.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz, U.S. Senator Tina Smith and 8th congressional candidate Joe Radinovich where among those speaking about their platforms, and urging people to get out and vote

“Work is about more than just a job. It’s about how we take care of ourselves, it’s about how we take care of our family, it’s about how we take care of our community and it’s about the dignity that comes from that. But work is changing and I think that’s the biggest issue we have to wrestle with as a country and as a society,” Radinovich said.

The event, which took place at the Duluth Labor Temple Wellstone Room, also kicked off the get out the vote efforts.