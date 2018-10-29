Dr. Dolittle Jr. Takes Over the Stage at The Duluth Playhouse

Dr. Dolittle Jr. Will be Performed Again at The Duluth Playhouse November 2 - 4

DULUTH, Minn. – If you missed your first chance to witness Dr. Dolittle Jr. LIVE on stage at The Duluth Playhouse, you still have one more weekend to check out the action.

Dr. Dolittle Jr. will once again take center stage Friday, November 2 through Sunday, November 4.

The classic tale of kindness to animals trots, crawls and flies onto the stage in Doctor Dolittle Jr. with the kids of the Children’s Theatre Arts program with the Playhouse Family Theatre.

This musical tells the classic tale of a wacky, but kind, doctor who can talk to animals, taking the audience on a journey from the small English village of Puddleby-on-the-Marsh to the far corners of the world.

When Doctor Dolittle attempts to help a seal named Sophie, he’s wrongly accused of murder and stands trial before General Bellowes.

Once pronounced innocent, Dolittle is free to continue with his search for the Great Pink Sea Snail; the oldest and wisest of the creatures on earth.

Click here for more information or to purchase your tickets today!

Friday, November 2: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 3: 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 4: 2:00 p.m.