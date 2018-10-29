Experts Offer Tips for Online Security

With constant headlines focusing on data breaches and other computer security concerns, Douglas County is becoming more proactive in helping the public fight back against hackers.

Earlier today a workshop was held at the Douglas County Service Center where the public and small business owners became more aware of the basic steps to protecting themselves online.

Experts say some of the big things to look for online include the padlock symbol by the web address – if the site doesn’t have it, don’t use it purchase items.

Another recommendation is using credit cards online, versus debit cards.

“I think the biggest thing that [surprises] a lot of people are debit cards don’t have the same security as credit cards. There are consumer protections built into a credit card that aren’t necessarily in a debit card,” said University of Wisconsin educator James Anderson.

The workshop, which is part of programming for October’s Cyber Security Awareness Month, focused on material based on tips from the Department of Homeland Security.