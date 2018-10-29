Fall Fitness Fun at Fitoberfest

Strength Factory Gym Holds Event for the First Time

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A gym in Superior is starting a new fall tradition: Fitoberfest.

The Strength Factory hosted the event for the first time on Sunday.

Members of the gym competed in different strength events such as keg bowling, keg toss, kettlebell toss, and more.

They ended the day at the Thirsty Pagan, where they shared some drinks and competed in a stein holding competition.

“We built a really strong community at the gym, and luckily these guys are free today and they wanted to come out,” said Strength Factory’s owner, Kelly Kellar. “Definitely support the gym and support each other.”

The competitions were all friendly, with winners earning bragging rights and recognition on the gym’s website.

The Strength Factory hopes to do this again next year in September, and hopefully invite other gyms in the community to compete as well.