Families in Transition Work with Other Organizations to Raise Money for Homeless Youth

DULUTH, Minn.- With homeless youth remaining a major issue in Duluth, ‘Families in Transition’ or ‘FIT’ are working to raise money, keeping the community as involved as possible in helping provide for nearly 450 children a year.

‘FIT’ is teaming up with Faster Solutions, another Duluth organization. The groups launched a fundraiser in late October to see if the community would be willing to help provide items that ‘FIT’ can’t usually give out such as certain hygiene products and transportation assistance for families.

“We can’t purchase things like Super One gift cards, Cub Food gift cards, bus passes for adults. A lot of our families don’t have transportation, so if we can buy bus passes for the adults, that’s always helpful,” FIT coordinator Katie Danielson said.

Between a GoFund Me page and cash donations, the organizations already raised nearly half of their $1000 goal since its launch at the end of last week. The fundraiser runs through December 31st.

More information on donating can be found here.