FBI Says Package was Intended for CNN in Atlanta

All Maill to CNN has Been Screened Offsite Since Last Week

MIAMI (AP) – The FBI has confirmed that a suspicious package recovered at a post office in Atlanta was addressed to CNN and was “similar in appearance to others.”

The statement sent via the agency’s Twitter account confirms the announcement earlier in the day by CNN President Jeff Zucker, who said a suspicious parcel being sent to the network had been intercepted at an Atlanta post office.

Zucker says all mail to CNN has been screened offsite since last week, when a series of package bombs began appearing around the country. One of those bombs was mailed to CNN offices in New York.

The latest suspicious package comes just hours before a federal court hearing was to begin in Miami for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, whom authorities accuse of sending explosive material to Democrats and other prominent critics of President Donald Trump.