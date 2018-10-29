Kelsea Ballerini to Play AMSOIL Arena in May

Her Tour Will Play AMSOIL on May 9

DULUTH, Minn. – Kelsea Ballerini is heading to the Northland next spring.

The country star will be making a stop at the AMSOIL Arena on May 9 as part of her Miss Me More Tour with Brett Young.

The 14 date tour is kicking off on April 11, 2019 and includes opening act Brand Ratcliff.

“The message of ’Miss Me More’ means so much to me and that’s why I’m so excited to announce this tour,” shares Ballerini. “It’s about being bold and unapologetically standing up for yourself. I can’t wait to sing it with everyone next April!”

The singer will be performing at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards in November and is also slated to hit the road with Kelly Clarkson for the Meaning Of Life Tour in January.

Tickets go on sale Friday November 2 at 10:00 and can be purchased here: https://kelseaballerini.com/events/443110.