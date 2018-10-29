Knowing Your Neighbors: The Gilby’s Acre

For one couple in Cloquet, team work makes their dream work through baking and making rugs.

CLOQUET, Minn. – For one couple in Cloquet, team work makes their dream work.

They’ve turned their passion of baking and making handmade rugs into their purpose.

After being downsized from a job Carolyn Warner Gilbertson found herself asking a question.

“What can i do well that i can’t get fired from?”

It sparked a lightbulb.

“I started making cookies for the local farmer’s market and it grew into lollipops, candy, fridge, bread,” said Carolyn.

I have a feeling Carolyn will be baking her old fashioned recipes for a long time.

This is her walk in pantry.

Carolyn says the most rewarding part of it all is the people.

“I have been adopted at least a half dozen times to little girls that want me to be their grandmother, because they like my candy,” said Carolyn. “And, you don’t realize it at the time, I found that I’m doing nice things for others.”

Carolyn is just one half of a dynamic duo.

“For all the fudge, he stirs my pots and I tie his rug knots,” said Carolyn.

He being Carolyn’s husband Richard.

When he’s not helping in the kitchen, Richard is in the basement creating one-of-a-kind rugs.

Richard served in the U.S. Army and is use to working with his hands.

“Well, I can do about 3–4 rugs in about hours,” said Richard.

It wasn’t too long ago Richard received the loom machine in parts.

He was able to put it together on his own and he’s been called a natural.

Richard says it’s all the preparation that’s time consuming.

The set–up alone can take a week.

“I’ve got to thread it. I warp it 60–80 wraps on there and I got to straighten them all out and bring them all the way through,” said Richard.

The one–of–a–kind rugs are exclusives.

“These rugs are tighter and they’re woven a lot better than the ones you get at Wal–mart,” said Richard.

The walls are decorated with materials and thread.

Richard’s only been at it for five years, but he sees no end in sight.

“I might be 60 something years old, but I still keep going,” said Richard.

You can find items from The Gilby’s Acre Shop at local farmer’s markets around the Northland.

They’ll be at the Holiday Center Market on Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Dec. 18. and Duluth Folk School on the first and third Thursday of every month, Nov. 1 – March 21.

“Anyone can afford to shop at my table,” said Carolyn. We sell fudge for $0.50.”

The Gilbertsons are proof that a couple that weaves and bakes together stays together.

For more information on Gilby’s Acre call 218-879-3026.