Man Killed After ATV Strikes Deer In Meadowlands

One man is dead after the ATV he was driving struck a deer.

The accident happened 8 a.m. Sunday on Highway 47 in Meadowlands Township, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is a 38-year-old man from Meadowlands.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was thrown from the ATV side-by-side when it rolled after striking the deer.

Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released yet, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.