Massive rescue mission underway after Indonesia’s Lion Air crashes into sea: report

An Indonesian jet carrying 188 passengers and crew crashed into the sea Monday shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, prompting a major rescue effort in the region, Indonesia’s disaster agency reported.

An agency spokesman posted photos of the debris including a crushed smartphone, books, bags, and parts of the aircraft fuselage that had been collected by search and rescue vessels.

He said the flight was carrying 181 passengers, including one child and two babies. It was not immediately clear how many casualties there were.

Indonesia’s Lion Air said the Boeing 737-800 had lost contact with air traffic control about 10 minutes after its departure from Jakarta for Pangkal Pinang. Data for Lion Air’s Flight 610 on aircraft tracking website FlightAware ends just a few minutes following takeoff.

A telegram from the National Search and Rescue Agency to the air force had requested assistance with the search of a location at sea off Java.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

In 2013, one of its Boeing 737-800 jets missed the runway while landing on the resort island of Bali, crashing into the sea without causing any fatalities among the 108 people on board.

