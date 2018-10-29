Mayor Larson, DTA Manager Pressed For Answers About Nearly-Fatal Bus Assault

After FOX 21's Questions Were Not Answered, We Asked Them at Public News Conference

DULUTH, Minn –

In May, a 71-year-old man ended up in the ICU with bleeding on the brain and a fractured skull following a beating from a younger passenger after the two were allegedly removed from a DTA bus.

The victim told police the fight started after he told the man to stop swearing on the bus and that same man pulled him off of the bus to continue punching him. The suspect was convicted of third-degree assault.

Six months later, the City of Duluth still isn’t releasing the video or any information about what happened next so FOX 21 attended a recent news conference to get some answers.

Despite a closed criminal case, the city refuses to release surveillance video from the bus, or say if the driver faced any disciplinary action. In response to our data requests, they’re referencing a state data release law that says the information can be kept confidential if there is pending civil litigation. However, no lawsuits have been filed in civil court and the city refuses to name that party that could bring potential civil litigation.

After several viewers sent us messages about their concerns on the bus, we forwarded the comments to the DTA, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, and City Attorney requesting a comment. When the email was not answered, FOX 21’s Nikki Davidson attended a news conference about the unveiling of electric buses to ask some questions.

DTA Manager Phil Pumphrey did tell us at the conference that bus drivers go through a five-week training process and the public can email and call the DTA if they’re concerned about the actions of da driver.

“I will tell you as a former driver, the driver can only see what’s in the mirror and can’t see behind,” said Pumphrey.

We also asked Pumphrey why the public doesn’t hear from the DTA when there is a serious assault on the buses; he said he will not comment on a pending legal matter on the advice of counsel.

Duluth City Gunner Johnson has rejected our public data requests for video from the bus at the time of the assault.