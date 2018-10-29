November Court Trial set for Suspect in UMD Student Murder Case

The Trial is Scheduled for November 6

DULUTH, Minn. – A jury trial that was scheduled to begin today for a suspect in the death of a UMD student has now been moved to a court trial scheduled for next month.

Noah King, 19, is charged with second degree murder, first degree attempted aggravated robbery and two counts of first degree murder with intent while committing a felony.

Two suspects in the case have already been sentenced for the shooting and killing of William Grahek, while three others are still waiting to go on trial.

King’s fate will now be decided by Judge Mark Munger in a court trial on November 6.