PUC Votes to Approve Minnesota Power Natural gas Plant

The Plant Will Cost About $700 Million to Build

DULUTH, Minn. – In a Monday morning 3-2 vote the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved Minnesota Power’s Nemadji Trails Energy Center.

Last year Minnesota Power announced plans to build a $700 million natural gas plant in Superior.

Minnesota Power would be responsible for half of the $700 million bill for constructing the plant.

The costs would also be shared with Wisconsin based Dairyland Cooperative.

Earlier in the day the Minnesota PUC voted to reject a petition from Honor the Earth requesting preparation of an Environmental Worksheet for the proposed Energy Center.