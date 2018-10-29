PUC Votes to Approve Minnesota Power Natural gas Plant
The Plant Will Cost About $700 Million to Build
DULUTH, Minn. – In a Monday morning 3-2 vote the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved Minnesota Power’s Nemadji Trails Energy Center.
Last year Minnesota Power announced plans to build a $700 million natural gas plant in Superior.
Minnesota Power would be responsible for half of the $700 million bill for constructing the plant.
The costs would also be shared with Wisconsin based Dairyland Cooperative.
Earlier in the day the Minnesota PUC voted to reject a petition from Honor the Earth requesting preparation of an Environmental Worksheet for the proposed Energy Center.