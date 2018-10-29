Saints Volleyball Sweep Vikings, Move On to UMAC Semi-Finals

The St. Scholastica volleyball team won their first playoff game since 2015.

DULUTH, Minn. – Brooke Scherman finished with 11 kills and 19 digs as the St. Scholastica volleyball team swept Bethany Lutheran 3-0 in the first round of the UMAC tournament Monday night at the Reif Gym.

Elli Greenwaldt chipped in with 20 assists to help the Saints win their first playoff match since 2015. It was the 21st straight win over Bethany Lutheran as well.

CSS now moves on to face top-seeded Northwestern Wedneday night in the UMAC semi-finals.