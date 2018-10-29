Trick-or-Treating Begins in Northland

SUPERIOR, Wis.-We are just a few days away from Halloween, but that hasn’t stopped kids from trick-or-treating a little earlier in Superior.

Today kids went from business to business throughout the downtown business district to fill their bags with sweet treats.

It’s become a tradition for some families in the Northland – something they hope to do every Halloween.

“We’ve been doing it for the last three or four years for sure, maybe longer, and they absolutely love it,” said Debbie Watschke, who was out trick-or-treating with her kids.

The event, sponsored by the Superior Business Improvement District, included more than 20 businesses.