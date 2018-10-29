Yellowjackets Survive PKs to Win First Ever Playoff Game

The Wisconsin-Superior women's soccer team defeated Minnesota Morris 5-4 in penalty kicks.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Claire Smith scored the go-ahead goal and Madison Gutekunst got the final save as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s soccer team knocked off Minnesota Morris 5-4 in penalty kicks in the first round of the UMAC playoffs Monday night at the NBC Spartans Sports Complex.

It is the first playoff win in program history for the Yellowjackets, who move on to the semi-finals on Wednesday to take on rivals St. Scholastica.