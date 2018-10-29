Yellowjackets Top Seed as UMAC Men’s Soccer Tournament Starts This Week

The College of St. Scholastica is the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After clinching their first ever regular season conference title, the University of Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team is the No. 1 seed in the UMAC Tournament. The Yellowjackets posted an 11-0-1 record in conference play as the road to the title game this week runs through Superior.

The College of St. Scholastica will also be battling it out in the conference tournament, as the Saints are the No. 2 seed as they went 9-2-1 in UMAC play.

Both the Saints and the Yellowjackets have a first round bye, and will start their playoff runs on Wednesday. St. Scholastica will host Martin Luther at 11 a.m. while Wisconsin-Superior will host the winner of Crown/Minnesota Morris at 4 p. in semi-final games.