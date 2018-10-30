8th District Congressional Candidates Debate in Chisholm

CHISHOLM, Minn. – The fifth and final debate between congressional candidates vying for Minnesota’s 8th District was Tuesday in Chisholm.

Republican Pete Stauber, DFL candidate Joe Radinovich, and independent candidate Ray “Skip” Sandman debated at the Minnesota Discovery Center.

The candidates did not hold back during their final chance to go head-to-head before next Tuesday’s election.

Pete Stauber and Joe Radinovich went back and forth over Stauber’s emails and their stances on health care and the recent tariffs put in place by the Trump Administration, while Ray “Skip” Sandman made the case for a congressman not belonging to either major party.

“Once both these gentlemen, if they are elected, they’re going to have to side with their party or their out, simple as that. I care about your grandchildren and their grandchildren and that’s what I’m fighting for,” said Sandman.

Topics covered included immigration reform, mineral exploration in the Superior National Forest, and whether or not the country should switch to a single payer health care system, something Sandman and Radinovich support.

“I believe that the wealthiest and most productive country in the world, we can make sure that everybody has affordable health care in this country and when it comes to removing the corrupting influence of money on our political system, time and time again I have offered solutions to how to reform our political system,” said Radinovich.

Candidates also discussed the role of the federal government in workforce development and where they stand on major economic projects happening in the region.

“I support iron ore mining, I support copper nickel mining and I support Enbridge replacement line three. Good paying jobs. They are not temporary jobs they are good paying jobs for this community and that’s what I’m talking about when I say unleashing the economic engine of Minnesota’s eighth district,” said Stauber.

Voters in the eighth district will choose between the three on Tuesday, November 6th.