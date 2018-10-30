Agates Football Seeking First Section Title in 41 Years

The Two Harbors football team haven't won a section championship since 1977.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – In the Section 7 AAA high school football championship game, Two Harbors is looking for their first section title since 1977.

The Agates have had their chances, appearing in four section title games in the past decade. But each time, they haven’t been able to get over the hump.

“We had a lot of good teams, but we’ve always gone up some really, really good teams that have just been better than us on those nights. Obviously everybody knows about the Eskos, the Proctors, the Hermantowns, the International Falls of old and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, all those teams,” head coach Tom Nelson said.

Two Harbors will take on Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, a team they beat one month ago and that was the only loss of the season for the Titans. When asked about the keys to the game, the agates say limiting turnovers, which will be big when both teams are so evenly matched.

Kickoff for Thursday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at Malosky Stadium.