ALDI Opening Virginia Location on Thursday

First 100 Customers Have Chance to win $100 Gift Card

VIRGINIA, Minn. – ALDI is opening a new location in Virginia and is holding its Grand Opening on Thursday, November 1.

ALDI will be celebrating the opening with a day of prizes and contests.

The first 100 customers will have a chance to win a golden ticket worth up to $100.

Customers will also be able to enter their names for a chance to win free produce for one year.

The new store is located at 1414 S. 12th Avenue. Store hours are Monday through Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.