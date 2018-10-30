Bulldog Men’s Basketball Open Season with Exhibition Vs. Gophers

The UMD men's basketball team will take on Minnesota at Williams Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team have been gearing up for their regular season to begin.

Before that, the Bulldogs will have an exhibition game down in Minneapolis against the University of Minnesota, a match up that the team is very much excited for.

“It’s super insane. UMD is a great place with a great court, but the Gophers will be a different experience. I just want to compete. I want everyone on the team to go in with confidence. And I want the Gophers and everyone there to know that we’re playing hard,” junior forward Brandon Myer said.

“We have a lot of alumni, fans and donors coming down there so it’s just a great night for our program. We’re not really concerned about the score. Hopefully we win, but it’s just to get our program started off on the right foot,” said head coach Justin Wieck.

The game will take place this Thursday at Williams Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.