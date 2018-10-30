Climate Change Discussions Continue in Northland

Climate change has been a hot topic throughout the country in recent years and today experts in the field gathered in the Northland to give the latest updates on the issue.

Everyone from park managers to foresters and even landscape architects came together at the Lake Superior Estuarium to talk about how to adapt to changes in the climate, in particular when it comes to urban green spaces.

“I think there’s a lot of information out there swirling around in the media and it’s often hard for people to maybe distinguish,” said Leslie Brandt, a climate change specialist.

The event was organized by six different groups including the US Forest Service and the Minnesota Sea Grant.