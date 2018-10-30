Creative Startup Launches LABS Program in Duluth

This is the first-to-the-region pre-accelerator program for creative entrepreneurs in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Different creative groups and entrepreneurs came to Duluth Tuesday afternoon to officially launch the Creative Startups LABS program.

The program is a four-week bootcamp for entrepreneurs who are in the first stages of growing a creative company. The program hopes to reach a group of entrepreneurs here in Duluth who need more resources to succeed.

“It’s saying that our community is recognizing that the traditional way of making money, becoming an employee, going to college, and getting a degree to go and get money for your family is not enough to sustain our community,” facilitator Chaquana McEntyre said.

Creative Startups is now accepting applications until Nov. 4 for their upcoming bootcamp. You can learn more and if interested, apply on their website.