Judge Orders Stauber Emails to be Released

UPDATE: According to a St. Louis County spokesperson, the county has until noon tomorrow to release the emails. They also said a bond of a $1,000 must also be paid by the plaintiff before they are released - the county said if that bond is paid today they will release the emails today.

UPDATE: According to a St. Louis County spokesperson, the county has until noon tomorrow to release the emails. They also said a bond of a $1,000 must also be paid by the plaintiff before they are released – the county said if that bond is paid today they will release the emails today.

They say the possible change in the release of the emails is because the order didn’t reach the court administrator’s office until today, even though it was signed yesterday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

DULUTH, Minn.-A judge has ordered St. Louis County to release a series of emails between County Commissioner Pete Stauber and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Stauber sent and received the messages on his county government email account while campaigning for the 8th District congressional seat in northeastern Minnesota.

District Judge Stoney Hiljus ruled Tuesday morning that the county must release the documents by noon. The Star Tribune and the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party had sued for access to the emails.

Minnesota Democratic Chairman Ken Martin hailed the ruling as a victory for accountability, transparency, and trust in government.

Stauber faces Democrat Joe Radinovich and Independence Party candidate Skip Sandman for the 8th District seat.

The Radinovich campaign released the following statement in regards to the email release:

“Nothing is more important than trust in elected officials, and it is clear that Pete Stauber broke that trust. The judge made the correct decision by ruling that the emails Pete Stauber and the NRCC have been covering up for months must be released. This is a victory for the public’s need for transparency and honesty.”

Fox 21 is still waiting to here back from Stauber’s campaign for their response.