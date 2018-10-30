Pence set to Visit Northwestern Wisconsin

The Rally Will be Held as Valley Cartage

MADISON, Wis. – Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Wisconsin this weekend to attend a campaign rally with Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker’s campaign says Pence will join the governor for a late-morning rally Saturday at Valley Cartage, a trucking company in Hudson.

Pence’s visit comes three days before Election Day, when Walker will face Democratic challenger Tony Evers. Polls show the race is a dead heat.

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden appeared at a rally for Evers on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Tuesday.