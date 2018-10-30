St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center Celebrates Patient Milestone

The center has treated more than 1,000 wounds this year.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center held a special ceremony Tuesday to celebrate a milestone with their patients. The center celebrated the fact that they’ve healed more than 1000 wounds this year.

The center provides care to patients suffering from ulcers, infections and other wounds, helping the patients get back to their normal lives

“This is a place that we are focused on healing patients. And a lot of times with wound care, what’s happened is that it’s something that people just try to make sure it doesn’t get worse and here we’re actually focused on healing people.”

The center provides treatments including negative pressure wound therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, growth factor therapies and more.