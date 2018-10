Testing! Bentleyville Lights Up Day Before Halloween

DULUTH, Minn. – Forget Halloween! It looked like Christmas in downtown Duluth Tuesday night.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights was turned on for a test as crews and volunteers continued to set up the display.

If you want to volunteer, just check out BentleyvilleUSA.org for more information.

Bentleyville officially lights up Nov. 17.