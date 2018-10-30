Time Arc Theatre Begins New Season with Two One-Act Plays

Deer Hunting Enthusiasts Will Have the Chance to Poke Some Fun at the Past During Time Arc Theatre's Season Opener

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Time Arc Theatre, LLC, is inviting everyone in the community to check out their season opener in Superior with the production of two one-act plays starting Thursday, November 1.

After three years of producing shows, Time Arc Theatre has grown to become an LLC with partners Kathy Laakso, Ed Johnson, John Center and Teddie Meronek.

Laakso appeared Tuesday morning on FOX 21 Local News with cast member Matt Davey.

She tells FOX 21’s Brett Scott, with a proposal to do “pop-up theatre” in vacant storefronts downtown, the group asked members of the city administration for help in finding a venue.

The result will be a successful pop-up partnership with Mark Hubbard, owner of the newly renovated Empire Block, who offered the theatre company an ideal arrangement.

Time Arc Theatre will debut their work to the community on Thursday, November 1 with a reception and show to follow.

Laakso and her group will be performing, “Hunting in the North Woods: Two One-Act Plays.”

Synopsis: Deer hunting these days is a sport for everyone, but in days past it was mainly a man’s sport. “Hunting widows” helped their men get ready for this time-honored ritual that took place for nine days in November deep in the woods. With hunting season soon upon us, Time Arc Theatre opens its season with two one-act plays that poke a little fun at this revered tradition as we go back to the 1960s and women infiltrate the original “man cave” – the hunting shack – in “Hunting in the North Woods: 2 One-Act Plays.”

Performance Dates:

November 2 – 4 and November 9 – 11

Evening performances 7:00 p.m.

Sunday performances 2:00 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets or stop by Earth Exchange, 1713 Belknap Street or Empire Coffee, 1204 Tower Avenue.

To order and pay by check, call 218-343-3521.