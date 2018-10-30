UMD Students Host Halloween Party For Local Kids, Families

This was the first year UMD hosted the event.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids and their families filled the Kirby Student Center Ballroom afternoon for this year’s “Boo-M-D”.

The event, which replaced the annual “Haunted Halls”, was free and open to the public for kids to dress up, play games and of course, get lots of candy.

As opposed to the “Haunted Halls” where families had to move locations, “Boo-M-D” stayed in the ballroom, making it easier and more fun for everyone.

“It just makes it so much more convenient for families visiting because they can play all the games, get all the candy and not have to worry about walking from one end of our residence halls to the other end and it keeps it all really connected and everything,” communications director Katie Lindow said.

This was the first year of “Boo-M-D” and it was put on by the UMD Housing Association and other campus organizations.