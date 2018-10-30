UMD WR Ibeneme Shines in Bulldogs Blowout Win

The junior wideout finished with a career-high three touchdown catches.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team is coming off a blowout win over Minnesota Crookston and the lopsided score gave a few players some extra time to shine, including junior wide receiver Obi Ibeneme.

The Eagan, MN native finished with six catches, 118 yards and three touchdowns.

“It felt really good. That’s for sure. I just took advantage of the opportunities that were given to me. Moving forward, I’m going to be looking to do the same thing, week in and week out. Just come to play each and every day, and hope to contribute to the offense as much as I can,” said Ibeneme.

“Obi is one of our wide receivers that rolls in. Saturday was his day to have the ball thrown his way quite a bit. Ben [Everhart] came into the game and got the ball to Obi’s way. Obi did a good job of making plays and opportunities when he had them, he capitalized on them,” head coach Curt Wiese said.