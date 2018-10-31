Early Voting in Wisconsin Exceeds 2014 Totals

Friday is the Deadline to Register to Vote

MADISON, Wis. – Early voting totals for Tuesday’s election have topped 2014 levels, as hotly contested races for governor, U.S. Senate and a host of other offices are motivating people to cast ballots.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Wednesday that nearly 378,000 absentee ballots have been cast to date. That exceeds the 2014 total when just over 374,000 absentee ballots were counted out of 2.4 million total votes.

Numerous surrogates on both sides have been in Wisconsin in recent days to urge early voting, including President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama.

Friday is the deadline to register to vote absentee ahead of Election Day. In-person early voting is available in some parts of the state through the weekend, but those voters must have registered by Friday.