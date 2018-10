Greyhounds Top Skippers to Advance to the State Championship Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Will Francis notches his second straight two-goal game as the Duluth East boys soccer team defeated Minnetonka 2-0 in the Class AA state semi-finals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Greyhounds now move on to the state championship game to face Stillwater Friday at 5:30 p.m.