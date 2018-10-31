Halloween Celebrated at Sweeden Sweets

Superior candy store had a lot of fun for kids to celebrate

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Kids were having some festive fun at Sweeden Sweets Candies and Fudge in Superior.

Guests could spin the wheel of doom to win prizes, paint pumpkins, and even take a swing at a Halloween pinata.

“It’s a place they all can come and enjoy each other,” said Sweeden Sweets owner Dan Klarner. “A lot of people come year after year and it’s just something exciting for the kids to do.”

Sweeden Sweets holds the event every year.

They’re open every day of the week offering homemade fudge and chocolate.